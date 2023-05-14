Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an...
Elon Musk announces who will take over as Twitter CEO
The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island as most...
RAW: Texas residents sift through debris after tornado hits
Some U.S. cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected...
Days after Title 42 ends, what's happening at the border?
Gainesville Opportunity Center holds second annual Bike Day