The season ended for UF lacrosse team in a second round thriller with Notre Dame, 16-15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The season ends in heartbreak for the Gator lacrosse team. Florida rallied to tie it up at 15, but Notre Dame advances off a goal in the final seconds, 16-15.

From the start of the game, the Gators (17-4) were in lockstep with the Fighting Irish (15-5), but Notre Dame scored six goals in the second period to take a 8-5 into halftime. Notre Dame refused to give away the lead, even though Florida chalked up five goals in the third period. In the fourth period, The Fighting Irish built their lead to four, 15-11 with over six minutes left.

Florida has been one of the best teams in the country during the final period. Maggi Hall started the rally off a free position shot to make it 15-12. With two and a half minutes remaining, Danielle Pavinelli finds Emma LoPinto for her 62nd goal of the year, 15-13. 17 seconds later, Emily Heller sees Taylor Warehime near the cage and scores, 15-14. With less than a minute and a half, Pavinelli fired in the tying goal as the Gators scored four straight goals. However with 13 seconds left, Notre Dame’s Jane McAvoy finds Kasey Choma for the winning goal.

LoPinto and Hall scored a combined eight goals in their final game of the season.

The Gators end the season at 17-4.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.