UF baseball team wins another home series after a 6-2 victory over No. 5 Vanderbilt

The Florida bullpen pitched eight innings and surrendered 5 hits in series win
Florida pitcher Ryan Slater (13) during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game against Georgia...
Florida pitcher Ryan Slater (13) during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 76 minute rain delay did not keep No. 7 Florida from pulling off a home series win vs No. 5 Vanderbilt, 6-2. The win ties up the two teams at the top of the conference.

Hurston Waldrep was on the hill in the first inning. Waldrep rang up two batters, then play at Condron Ballpark was delayed until 7:50pm. Waldrep’s evening ended at 10 pitches and Ryan Slater (8-0) comes in for relief. Slater chalked up his first strikeout to set the tone. Slater went four strong innings with five strikeouts and surrendered two hits off one earned run. The bullpen gave up only five hits and struck out 11 batters.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said about the bullpen’s performance, “There’s a lot of stuff to gain from it. Ryan (Slater) came in and did a great job. He gave up a couple of hard contacts there in that last inning so we went to Philip (Abner) and he did his job. (Brandon) Neely did his thing. Our bullpen picked us up today. What turned into a really tough situation at the beginning of the game turned into a positive.”

It was scoreless through the first three innings until the bottom of the third. Cade Kurland smashed his 15th home run of the year to left field, 1-0. The Commodores (35-15) tied it up at 1 off RJ Austin’s solo homer. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Gators (39-12) loaded up the bases for Wyatt Langford. Langford bashed it to left center for a two-run double as Florida increases their lead to 3. Jac Caglianone quietly scored his 73rd RBI of the season off a sacrifice fly to left field, 4-1. Josh Rivera was back in the lineup this evening and singled to left field bringing home Langford. Three hits on the night for Rivera. A four-run inning for the Gators, 5-1.

O’Sullivan said about Rivera’s return to the lineup, “It was weird writing the lineup up (on Friday) without him right there in the middle. He had a really good night coming back with three hits and made a great play to his left, probably saved a run. A really good night, honestly.”

Kurland finished the night with a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Deric Fabian scores, 6-1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

North Marion High School, Friday
H.S. Baseball: North Marion, Trinity Catholic advance to regional finals
H.S. Baseball: North Marion, Trinity Catholic advance to regional finals
Gator baseball team shuts out No. 5 Vanderbilt in series opener, 10-0 in seven innings
Gators 10 Vanderbilt 0
Gator baseball team shuts out No. 5 Vanderbilt in series opener, 10-0 in seven innings