Alachua County Library District holds job and resource fair

The fair is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with local businesses and organizations as well as explore job opportunities and community resources.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a job and resource fair in Gainesville on Monday.

The fair is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with local businesses and organizations as well as explore job opportunities and community resources.

Second chance employers will be attending.

The event will be at 401 East University Avenue in Gainesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

