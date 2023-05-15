City of Gainesville is offering scholarships through summer camps

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With summer quickly approaching the City of Gainesville is offering scholarships to summer camp.

Registration is open for swim lessons and day camps provided by the city.

Scholarship applications for both the Adventures in Play and Teen Life Day Camps close on Thursday.

For the link to apply and to see other programs offered when your kids are out of school, click this link.

