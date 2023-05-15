City of Gainesville is offering scholarships through summer camps

The City of Gainesville is offering scholarships for summer camp goers, all they need to do is apply.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With summer quickly approaching the City of Gainesville is offering scholarships to summer camp.

Registration is open for swim lessons and day camps provided by the city.

Scholarship applications for both the Adventures in Play and Teen Life Day Camps close on Thursday.

For the link to apply and to see other programs offered when your kids are out of school, click this link.

