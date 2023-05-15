Family puts up ‘stop shooting’ signs after bullet flies in boys’ window

The family put up the signs after a stray bullet went through the window in two young boys' bedroom while they were out playing. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas family has taken matters into their own hands to stop shots being fired near their home after they say one of those bullets flew into their sons’ bedroom.

With gunshots a near constant, bullets aren’t hard to find in the small patch of woods lining the Guevara family’s home in Harris County. “What if” has always been in the back of their minds until late April when it became their reality.

A stray bullet went through the window in 8-year-old Mateo Guevara and 12-year-old Jonas Guevara’s bedroom on April 28.

“It really felt like I was in a movie or something,” Mateo said.

The incident happened on a Friday night, and the boys were still out playing. Their family is worried they won’t be so lucky next time.

“I didn’t really feel safe anymore. I remember that night, I didn’t even want to sleep in my room,” Jonas said.

The family says gunshots have been a problem in the wooded area for years. It’s something they have contacted the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office about.

“They told us that there’s not much they can do right now because everyone is so short staffed, and they said to keep calling,” said Maria Guevara, Mateo and Jonas’ mother.

Deciding to take matters into their own hands, the family had two large signs made and placed them along the tree line.

“Stop shooting this direction! Your bullets went through my sons’ window. Violators will be prosecuted unless I find you first!” the signs read.

So far, the family believes the signs are working. They say they heard gunshots nearly every night until the signs were posted but haven’t heard any recently. They’re hoping things are able to improve without getting worse.

“It actually is pretty sad that that’s probably what it’s going to take, that something really bad to happen. It shouldn’t get to that point,” Maria Guevara said.

Authorities say patrols have increased in the area since the shots fired incident.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

The family put up the signs after a stray bullet went through the window in an 8-year-old and...
Family hopes to curb gunfire with 'stop shooting' signs in Texas neighborhood
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Several Marion County health care professionals met to discuss growth opportunities and how to...
Ocala CEP highlights the expansion of the healthcare field
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida