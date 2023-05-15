Former Gator Assistant Coach Bob Stoops wins Arlington Renegade their 1st XFL Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another playoff loss, another coach fired. The latest victim is in Phoenix where coach Monty Williams is let go after four seasons with the Suns. The Suns had championship aspirations after trading for Kevin Durant but a second-round exit courtesy of Denver sealed his fate. He joins coaches like Mike Budenholzer of Milwaukee and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers in hockey who were fired for not meeting expectations. Budenholzer won an NBA Title two years ago with the Bucks and last year gallant led the rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals. But after playoff failures this year, both were shown the door.

The regular season just doesn’t matter anymore to teams that are expecting to make a run in the playoffs. Take Williams for example. The Suns were 115-39 in the regular seasons of 2021 and 2022 combined. But lost in the finals to the bucks and then lost in the second round to Dallas the following year and this year’s loss to Denver sealed Williams’ fate. Coaches certainly know what they are getting into when they coach a franchise with high expectations but there is no doubt the leash is getting shorter from front offices and fan bases for them to win big in the playoffs and not the regular season. It was a successful season by most measures in phoenix but in the end, it wasn’t good enough.

Now take the case of former Gator Assistant Coach Bob Stoops. You remember him, he’s now coaching the Arlington Renegades in the XFL and he just won the league’s first championship game since 2001 when the LA Extreme took the title, beating the DC Defenders 35-26 to win the title. They are the champs, but their win was improbable. For most of the year, this was a struggling team that finished just 4-6 in the regular season while going through multiple quarterback changes during the season. But do those fans care about that? Of course, they don’t, they won the league, and a so-so regular season just doesn’t matter. More and more it’s about the end result especially in pro sports with regular seasons just serving as dress rehearsals for the real show. And how about Bob Stoops, who wins his fifth championship as either a head coach or an assistant.

Flip the script for the losing team, the DC Defenders. Getting to a championship game is certainly an accomplishment, but the Defenders lost only one game during the entire year and according to oddsmakers they were an eight-and-a-half-point favorite to win, but they didn’t. Will their fans relish their excellent regular season, or will they be critical of a team and a coach who lost to a team that was bad for most of the season?

Aren’t sports great? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: Should the playoffs be the barometer of success of a season?

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.