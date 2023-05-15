Gas prices seem to be on the decline in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida are still on the decline. As relatively low global oil prices offset an increased demand for fuel.

Here in North Central Florida, gas prices range from about three dollars and thirty-two cents to around three fifty-four.

The cheapest gas is in Gilchrist County, while the most expensive is right next door in Alachua County.

Statewide, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida is three dollars and 48 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

The average price is down 24 cents over the last month. A AAA Auto Club spokesperson says prices could change in the coming weeks, but for now, oil prices have remained lower even as demand is increasing.

“A lot of folks have already locked in their travel plans. So, even if gas prices do shoot up 25 cents per gallon, which we don’t anticipate that happening, it’s unlikely that would deter people from taking a trip.” says Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club.

The highest average prices in the state are in West Palm Beach and Naples. The lowest average prices are in the panhandle.

