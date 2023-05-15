Gas prices seem to be on the decline in Florida

Gas prices on the decline in Florida ranging from $3.32 to $3.54.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida are still on the decline. As relatively low global oil prices offset an increased demand for fuel.

Here in North Central Florida, gas prices range from about three dollars and thirty-two cents to around three fifty-four.

The cheapest gas is in Gilchrist County, while the most expensive is right next door in Alachua County.

Statewide, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida is three dollars and 48 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

The average price is down 24 cents over the last month. A AAA Auto Club spokesperson says prices could change in the coming weeks, but for now, oil prices have remained lower even as demand is increasing.

“A lot of folks have already locked in their travel plans. So, even if gas prices do shoot up 25 cents per gallon, which we don’t anticipate that happening, it’s unlikely that would deter people from taking a trip.” says Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club.

The highest average prices in the state are in West Palm Beach and Naples. The lowest average prices are in the panhandle.

TRENDING: Manslaughter trial begins for Gainesville car wash shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Ocala man arrested for killing 19-year-old in Marion Oaks
Gas prices seem to be on the decline in Florida
Senator Rick Scott makes campaign appearance in Gainesville as election heats up
Federal prosecutors drop charges against Andrew Gillum after mistrial