Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs education bill in Sarasota
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs education bill in Sarasota(ABC)
By Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Continuing an effort to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from Florida’s higher-education system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a measure aimed at prohibiting colleges and universities from spending money on “DEI” programs.

The governor also signed a separate bill that will prevent colleges and universities from requiring “political loyalty” tests for students and employees as a condition of admission or employment.

University system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues joined DeSantis for a bill-signing event at New College of Florida — the small liberal arts school in Sarasota that has become a focus of the push by DeSantis and other state leaders to remake higher education.

“In reality, what this concept of DEI has been is an attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university. And not even necessarily in the classroom, but through the administrative apparatus of the university itself,” DeSantis said.

RELATED: Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill preventing digital currency from being treated as money in Florida

Under the DEI-related bill (SB 266), colleges and universities will be prevented from spending state or federal money to promote, support or maintain programs or campus activities that “advocate for” diversity, equity and inclusion. Schools also will not be able to spend money on programs or activities that “promote or engage in political or social activism” as defined by the State Board of Education or the university system’s Board of Governors.

Rodrigues, a former Republican state senator, touted the bill as providing for the “dismantling of the DEI bureaucracy that has grown up on our campuses.”

But the United Faculty of Florida sharply opposed the measure during this year’s legislative session, which ended May 5. Andrew Gothard, the union’s president and a professor at Florida Atlantic University, slammed DeSantis’ signing of the bill Monday, saying it shows the governor’s “authoritarian approach” to education.

“Today, we saw a governor who believes that viewpoint discrimination, the undermining of constitutional rights, compelling speech from students and faculty, and censoring ideas he disagrees with are somehow acceptable in a democratic society,” Gothard said in a statement.

The measure, which will take effect in July, also seeks to place new requirements on general-education core courses at colleges and universities. The state education board and the Board of Governors will appoint joint faculty committees to review such courses. The reviews could lead to the “removal, alignment, realignment, or addition” based on certain criteria.

For example, such courses would be barred from being based on “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting medical mandates in Florida

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, decried what she called a “destructive law” that “targets diverse students like me and our ability to thrive in higher education institutions.” Eskamani is a daughter of immigrants from Iran who is working on a doctorate at the University of Central Florida.

“It also suppresses academic freedom and inserts conservative political orthodoxy into the classroom,” Eskamani said in a statement.

DeSantis and other Republican leaders have targeted what they describe as “trendy ideology” on campuses. DeSantis on Monday also praised the bill (HB 931) that will prohibit political loyalty tests.

“They will call them ‘diversity statements,’ but it’s really requiring you to sign up to support an ideological agenda that you may not be supportive of,” DeSantis said.

The bill will prevent such things as compelling statements in support of a “specific partisan, political, or ideological set of beliefs.”

DeSantis signed a third bill Monday (SB 240) that is aimed at strengthening workforce education, in part by providing tax breaks to businesses that employ apprentices or pre-apprentices.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Ehren Volcy, 18, arrested for 2nd degree murder
Ocala man arrested for killing 19-year-old in Marion Oaks
TV20 Your Money: Raising your credit score
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The meetings are held the 3rd Monday of every month via zoom on their website.
Marion County Children’s Alliance holds monthly meeting to educate about substance abuse