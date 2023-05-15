Man flees from traffic stop, crashes into house in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man crashed into a home in Silver Springs Shores after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he fled from a traffic stop on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle around 5 p.m. on Southeast Maricamp Road for a suspected window tint violation.

The deputy approached the vehicle and asked the driver to roll down his window, as he did, smoke poured from the vehicle. The driver was asked to step out of the car.

The driver drove forward several feet, exited the vehicle making angry motions, then got back in the car and sped off. The deputy chose not to pursue the suspect due to concerns for the safety of other citizens.

TRENDING: Grand theft auto suspect spotted but evades police

A short distance away, the vehicle crashed into the side of a more near Redwood Trace Run and Pine Road intersection. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital where he remains at the time of this report.

No one in the home was hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.