Man slams car into home

A home in Silver Springs Shores suffers damage from fleeing suspects car
By Bert Charan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One man is facing charges after slamming his car at high speeds into one Silver Springs Shores home Sunday afternoon.

Marion counties deputies stopped the car initially over tinted window violations.

A normally quiet street was turned into a scene of destruction.

The suspect was initially pulled over here at Crystal Square Plaza in Silver Springs Shores in Marion County outside of Ocala , that’s when the deputies noticed that the tinted windows may have not been complying with the legal limits on that, but he determined that he indeed had been complying with the law that’s when he noticed something else wrong with the suspect.

It was at this point the suspect abruptly got back in his vehicle and took off.

That’s when the suspect fled on a high rate of speed eventually traveling down Pine Road here in Silver Springs Shores and eventually colliding with this house on Redwood Trace Run Road fortunately at the time of the collision, no one was inside the house as this bedroom serves as a nursery, could have been catastrophic if someone was inside when that BMW collided with this house.

Local residents have noticed an uptick in reckless drivers in the area.

“So they go a little fast, and so they have deputies all along thru here patrolling and the smart people know to keep it down to 30″, said Tim Cook, a neighbor.

“So we know , what an accident can do, it destroys people’s lives and changes things”, said Sylvia Cook.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

