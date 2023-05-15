Manslaughter trial begins for Gainesville car wash shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The manslaughter trial for a man from Gainesville involved in a deadly shooting has begun after he revoked the plea deal he had previously accepted.

Jury selection was underway on Monday in the trial of Eugene Patrick, 24, for the 2021 shooting death of Bobby Hopkins Jr., 22.

Gainesville Police Department officers say the shooting happened at Gator Carwash on East University Avenue after the two got into an argument.

Last month, Patrick accepted a plea deal for charges of manslaughter. The defense is asking for a motion to dismiss the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

