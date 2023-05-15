Manslaughter trial begins for Gainesville car wash shooting

A man from Gainesville accused of manslaughter has revoked the plea deal he previously accepted
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The manslaughter trial for a man from Gainesville involved in a deadly shooting has begun after he revoked the plea deal he had previously accepted.

Jury selection was underway on Monday in the trial of Eugene Patrick, 24, for the 2021 shooting death of Bobby Hopkins Jr., 22.

Gainesville Police Department officers say the shooting happened at Gator Carwash on East University Avenue after the two got into an argument.

RELATED: Judge accepts Gainesville man’s plea deal for 2021 shooting

Last month, Patrick accepted a plea deal for charges of manslaughter. The defense is asking for a motion to dismiss the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested for killing 19-year-old in Marion Oaks

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Scott fielded questions from about 30 local Republicans on a wide variety of topics including...
Senator Rick Scott makes campaign appearance in Gainesville as election heats up
Manslaughter trial begins for Gainesville car wash shooting
Andrew Gillum entering court
Federal prosecutors drop charges against Andrew Gillum after mistrial
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs education bill in Sarasota
Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs