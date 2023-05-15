Marion County Children’s Alliance holds monthly meeting to educate about substance abuse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -People with the Marion County Children’s Alliance are continuing to find solutions to fight substance abuse among the youth.

The alliance is holding their monthly meeting and their mission is to bring community members together to educate and mentor children and teens who may be exposed to substance abuse. The ‘Community Council Against Substance Abuse’ was created for that purpose 19 years ago.

Substances range from alcohol, marijuana, prescription pills, opiates and more.

Hilary Jackson, Chair of the council, Hilary Jackson spoke to TV20 about what substance abuse signs parents should look for and what resources children and teens have if they need help.

“Changes in behavior, changes in friend groups, if we drastically drop all of a friends and pick up a new friend group, we need to ask why,” said Jackson. “There are a lot of help options out there if you want to talk to somebody. There are chat lines and text lines, there is a plethora of free resources out there and you can’t discount that and we encourage that for our young people. And mostly, we want them to be their authentic self, it’s not a high or drunk or intoxicated version of you.”

The organization offers S.A.D.D, student against destructive decisions, which is a student-led program. They also offer parent involved programs such as ‘Hidden in Plain Sight, which parents are tasked with finding clues in a teen’s bedroom to help them determine whether their child might be experimenting with or using drugs or alcohol.

The meetings are held the 3rd Monday of every month via zoom on their website.

Jackson said to spread awareness and raise money, they’ll be hosting the Ocala Recovery Festival on September 9th and a Red Ribbon Kickoff event on October 20th.

