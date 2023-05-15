Moms enjoy Mother’s Day at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Serenity,” said Joanne Hagen

That’s what she came to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in search of on Mother’s Day.

Admission was free for mom’s of all ages, and dozens of families took advantage.

Some moms spoke about about what Mother’s Day means to them.

“There are sweet feelings,” said Sweta Webster, “and sweeter for us when our children celebrate, saying ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’ it makes us feel proud

“With the children that you have and as you get older you realize what your children mean to you,” said Hagen. “All the things you’ve done with them through the years, the care, the sicknesses. Mother’s day is a very special day.”

“I think it’s the most important job for the little ones,” said Joann Samons. “You raise the person and it’s our future. I think it’s a very important job.”

Of course mother’s day is a day to celebrate all moms, and one mom at the botanical gardens was on the verge of becoming mother to a different kind of children.

“I have six baby cockatiels on their way,” said Robin Seufert, “they’ll be here Friday I hope...It’s very rewarding. They know that I’m their mom, and they know that I’m going to take good care of them. That much they do know.”

A reminder that the holiday can be celebrated in all different forms by all different people.

Happy Mother’s Day everyone!

