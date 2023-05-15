Ocala man arrested for killing 19-year-old in Marion Oaks

Ehren Volcy, 18, arrested for 2nd degree murder
Ehren Volcy, 18, arrested for 2nd degree murder(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the accused gunman on Monday involved in a deadly shooting in Marion Oaks.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ehren Volcy, 18, of Ocala, on the charge of second-degree murder for shooting and killing Deshawn Ballestero, 19, last Friday.

Deputies say around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Volcy drove to Ballestero’s home on Marion Oaks Boulevard with an unidentified adult and a minor in the vehicle. Volcy got out and shot Ballestero while he was changing a tire.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found Ballestero suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where he died.

TRENDING: Man flees from traffic stop, crashes into house in Marion County

Witnesses described a vehicle speeding away from the home. The vehicle was then connected to Volcy giving probable cause for deputies to arrest him.

Volcy was booked into the Marion County Jail on no bond.

