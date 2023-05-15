Ocala pastry chef featured on new Food Network series

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Yohann Le Bescond is the executive pastry chef at the World Equestrian Center.

He is competing in Food Network’s “Summer Baking Championship” which launches 5/15 at 9 pm.

10 bakers will compete in summer-themed challenges in hopes of winning a $25,000 grand prize.

“Pastries are my whole world,” said Le Bescond. “I don’t know anything else than this. This is what I’ve been doing since I’ve been 12 years old in my mom’s kitchen and this is what took me here right now, so I must be doing something good.”

Le Bescond said he will be posting weekly updates, tutorials, and more on his Instagram @yohannlebescond.

