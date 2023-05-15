Sen. Rick Scott holds roundtable in Gainesville

Sen. Rick Scott, (R) Florida, visits Gainesville
Sen. Rick Scott, (R) Florida, visits Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida visited North Central Florida on Monday as he campaigns for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

The former governor turned senator visited Gainesville to hold a roundtable as part of his “67 Counties Sunshine Tour”. The campaign stop was attended by some prominent local Republicans including Alachua County party head Tim Marden, former city and county commissioners Todd Chase and Raemi Eagle Glenn among others.

RELATED: Republican Senatorial candidate Keith Gross campaigns in North Central Florida

He is being challenged in the 2024 Republican Senate Primary by Keith Gross who visited Gainesville on Thursday. He will be in Ocala at The Gathering Cafe on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Suwannee County man arrested for armed burglary and theft
Man flees from traffic stop, crashes into house in Marion County
Suwannee County man arrested for armed burglary and theft
Suwannee County man arrested for armed burglary and theft
Ocala pastry chef featured on new Food Network series
Ocala pastry chef featured on new Food Network series