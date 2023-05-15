Sen. Rick Scott holds roundtable in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida visited North Central Florida on Monday as he campaigns for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

The former governor turned senator visited Gainesville to hold a roundtable as part of his “67 Counties Sunshine Tour”. The campaign stop was attended by some prominent local Republicans including Alachua County party head Tim Marden, former city and county commissioners Todd Chase and Raemi Eagle Glenn among others.

He is being challenged in the 2024 Republican Senate Primary by Keith Gross who visited Gainesville on Thursday. He will be in Ocala at The Gathering Cafe on Tuesday.

