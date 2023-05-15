Senator Rick Scott makes campaign appearance in Gainesville as election heats up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -“I’m going to continue to work hard to represent everybody in this state,” said Senator Rick Scott.

That is the promise he is making to his constituents as he heads out in search of re-election.

Scott says he is confident he will be re-elected, but expects a challenge in the Republican primary by a candidate with minority leader Mitch McConnell’s support.

He is already facing a challenge from Keith Gross, who is also campaigning in North Central Florida.

“I’m going to work hard and with support from volunteers all across the state we’re going to have a big win,” said Scott.

Scott brought his campaign to Gainesville for a round table with about 30 local republicans.

“The best part of this job is getting to talk to people,” said the Senator, “actually hearing their stories and what their needs are. I tell people ‘this is representative government, I can’t solve any problems I don’t know about.’”

Scott spoke about the importance of North Central Florida to his campaign.

“Gainesville has a great republican party here,” said Scott. “I’ve had the opportunity as governor to come here quite a bit and in the senate quite a bit. My job is to do my best to represent them and work hard to get all their votes.”

“I think it’s important to have your senator available to you at all times,” said the head of Alachua County’s Republican Party, Tim Marden. “I know that Senator Scott has been very open to meeting with people as much as he possibly can. Obviously he has a busy schedule so it’s appreciated that he took the time out of his schedule to come here.”

Scott fielded questions from those at the roundtable about a wide range of topics including gun laws, the debt ceiling and the farm bill.

Each person in attendance was able to look a booklet which Senator Scott calls “An 11 Point Plan to Rescue America,” which highlighted the main points he will be campaigning on this election cycle.

One of the points in the plan is finishing the border wall and naming it after former President Trump.

“Keep trying to figure out how do we reduce the footprint of the federal government,” said Scott about some main focuses of his campaign, “while also at the same time preserve the programs we care about. We got to make sure we preserve the benefits of Medicare, preserve the benefits of social security.”

Other points involve abortion laws, immigration reform and election reform.

Six democrats have filed in the race as well, and though we’re 18 months away this election is already heating up.

