Suwannee County man arrested for armed burglary and theft

Deputies say he was caught on surveillance video rummaging through a neighbor’s barn while carrying an axe.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man is back behind bars in Suwannee County after serving a 10-year sentence in prison.

Thomas Dewey was arrested on armed burglary and theft charges.

Dewy got out of prison on April 27th.

On Wednesday, deputies say he was caught on surveillance video rummaging through a neighbor’s barn while carrying an axe.

On Friday, deputies went to arrest Dewey.

They say he tried to run away.

But was caught with the very same axe he had during the burglary.

