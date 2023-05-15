Symphony Under The Stars at Ocala Golf Club

People began setting up games, tables, food and more hours before the event
People began setting up games, tables, food and more hours before the event
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the Ocala Golf Club for a performance from the Ocala Symphony Orchestra at the Symphony Under the Stars.

The fun started early--with people setting tables, food, games, and a whole lot more hours before the show.

Becky Baby and Her Baby Boys opened the event by bringing the sounds of swing to the club.

“I just love to see the people and hear our Ocala orchestra play and the symphony,” said Bonnie Tierney, “I love the symphony and everything about them...I’ve been here the last several years and once you come you get hooked.”

The symphony was scheduled to play for just under two hours and the show was capped off with a fireworks display.

All proceeds raised at the event go towards funding the Fine Arts Festival in the fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Symphony Under The Stars at Ocala Golf Club
Moms enjoy Mother’s Day at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
One mom spending her day at the gardens was anticipating becoming mother to different kinds of...
Moms enjoy Mother’s Day at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
Cross City Police are still on the lookout for a wanted suspect after they evaded police.
Grand theft auto suspect spotted but evades police