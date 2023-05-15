Symphony Under The Stars at Ocala Golf Club

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the Ocala Golf Club for a performance from the Ocala Symphony Orchestra at the Symphony Under the Stars.

The fun started early--with people setting tables, food, games, and a whole lot more hours before the show.

Becky Baby and Her Baby Boys opened the event by bringing the sounds of swing to the club.

“I just love to see the people and hear our Ocala orchestra play and the symphony,” said Bonnie Tierney, “I love the symphony and everything about them...I’ve been here the last several years and once you come you get hooked.”

The symphony was scheduled to play for just under two hours and the show was capped off with a fireworks display.

All proceeds raised at the event go towards funding the Fine Arts Festival in the fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.