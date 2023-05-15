TV20 Your Money: Raising your credit score

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Christine Suarez-Jenkins, Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. She has 25 years of experience with FCU. They discussed why your credit score is so important, the five factors that make up your credit score, and the best ways to improve your credit score.

RELATED: TV20 Your Money: Emergency funds

If you have questions about your credit score, you can contact FCU by calling 1-800-284-1144, or emailing askfcu@flcu.org . You can also visit www.flcu.org for more information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.