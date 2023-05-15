TV20 Your Money: Raising your credit score

Florida Credit Union's Chief Lending Officer explained the different ways to raise your credit score
Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer explained the different ways to get closer to 850
Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer explained the different ways to get closer to 850(WCJB)
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Christine Suarez-Jenkins, Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. She has 25 years of experience with FCU. They discussed why your credit score is so important, the five factors that make up your credit score, and the best ways to improve your credit score.

RELATED: TV20 Your Money: Emergency funds

If you have questions about your credit score, you can contact FCU by calling 1-800-284-1144, or emailing askfcu@flcu.org . You can also visit www.flcu.org for more information.

