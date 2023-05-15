The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners meet Monday afternoon to discuss staff’s presentation on reducing Gainesville Regional Utilities’ budget. They are proposing cutting the utilites’ budget by $315 million over the next ten years that starts with more than $16 million cut for fiscal year 2024. Commissioners meet at 3 p.m.

Marion County voters fill the house District 24 seat on Tuesday. Ryan Chamberlin is the GOP’s pick running against write-in candidate Robert Fox. Tuesday’s winner will replace Joe Harding, who resigned after federal fraud indictments.

The Ocala CEP is hosting Marion County Commission chair Craig Curry for the state of the county address on Wednesday morning. The sold out event starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Church of Hope on Maricamp Road.

The Cade Museum is celebrating five years with a family fun night on Friday. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for those under the age of 18.

