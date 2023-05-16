Alachua county anticipating massive financial impact from soon to be complete sportsplex

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction on the Alachua County Sports and Events Facility at Celebration Pointe is rounding third and heading for home.

“We have never had a project of this scope developed within the county,” said the county’s tourism development manager, Jessica Hurov.

And it is quite the project!

130 thousand square feet, $38 million, 13 basketball courts, 18 volleyball courts, 21 pickleball courts and 24 hundred permanent seats.

Also available are batting cages, and a 200 meter track that officials say is the only one of its kind south of Birmingham, Alabama.

The CEO of Radd Sports--the company that designed the facility--says it’s purpose goes beyond sports, including graduations concerts and more.

“Gymnastics and basketball and volleyball,” said Richard Blalock. “Fencing, martial arts, all kinds of different activities. United Way is doing their gala here.

“We have a bar mitzvah scheduled here,” continued Blalock. “Not only is it turning into a really high activity and exciting place for sport, but it’s also 92 thousand square feet for convention space that Gainesville’s never had before.”

Hurov estimates it will bring in 12 million dollars in financial impact annually.

“The impact of this is transformational because of the visitor spending and all of those positive benefits that come from the economic development from tourism,” Hurov said.

Alachua County contributed 30 of the 38 million for the total cost of the project.

The county’s portion is funded entirely by what officials call a “bed tax”--which is placed on tourists at hotels, restaurants and other places.

“The bulk of the county’s investment is not being paid by our residents,” said Hurov, “it’s being paid by taxes that we collect from visitor overnight stays.”

The grand opening of the facility will take place with a ribbon cutting on June 10.

After that, officials expect the tourists--and the cash--to start flowing for years to come.

