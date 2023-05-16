Baptized behind bars at the Florida Women’s Reception Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last month, was the first time nationally inmates were baptized by a former inmate, a retired corrections captain, and a retired warden. The three women doing the baptisms volunteer with the faith-based nonprofit, “The Jesus Infusion.” Founded in 2015, The Jesus Infusion helps women in North Central Florida prisons and jails. Volunteers work with the female inmates, to get them ready for reentry into everyday life. The organization has also baptized more than 560 incarcerated women.

“I don’t even remember how it started to be honest with you,” said Nicole Dyson, the founder of The Jesus Infusion. “The next thing I know I’m in the tank with them… and so now they have become our family. Some of them my daughters, some of them are my sisters, you know some are just sisters in Christ. And now my husband Randy does full-time ministry with me.”

Nicole Dyson is also a former inmate. She and her volunteers go into the Florida Women’s Reception Center, in Ocala, at least twice a week to spend time with the inmates, totaling more than 20 hours of building relationships and prison ministry.

Nicole Dyson - “Inside the prison we do church services, bible studies, baptisms, mentoring, counseling,” detailed Dyson. “it’s not a jailhouse Jesus, because it’s a lifetime Jesus.”

Chris Southerland is a retired Florida Department of Corrections Warden who worked at the Ocala prison. She was one of the volunteers who helped with the baptisms. Southerland said the prison ministry, “Started out just in a little room. Well, it wasn’t a long and she’s coming to me saying, ‘Ms. Southerland, I need some more space.’ Because the women are just coming out of all the dorms wanting to come into the program. And it’s because they are seeing the love of Jesus.”

And the ministry extends beyond the bars. Destiny Community Church in Newberry, live streams their Sunday services in the Ocala prison.

“The pastor actually presents it and says, ‘Hey let’s shout out to our ladies at the Florida Women’s Reception Center.,’” explained Southerland. “It is their campus. So these women feel a part of not just only am I sitting in here prison, I am a part of the church. And so my family, their families can watch it as well, so they can watch church together and they may not be in the same location.”

On Saturday, April 29th, 110 women at the Ocala prison received their baptism sacrament. Jessica Weaver was baptized in February of 2022 and is in a transition home after being released from the prison in April of this year. She remembers her baptism.

“I was just so grateful that I got to experience that at the lowest part of my life,” said Weaver, a former inmate, and new Christian. “I’m a brand-new person. Through Jesus Christ and my commitment to him, I now have a love relationship with the Lord. I’m learning to love myself and forgive others, as well as myself, and I’m learning that I am worth it because He says I am... I’m excited about life for the first time, so. I mean without Him I don’t have that, and I’ll never turn back.”

The baptisms changed not only the inmates’ hearts but also Melissa Lott’s. Lott is the retired Florida Department of Corrections Captain, who also helped with the baptisms in April. She says after retiring she was called by the Lord to volunteer.

“Being obedient to Christ,” exclaimed Lott. “What he called me to do, and why not? Why not, why not speak over them? Why not see the struggles they are having and being able to say to them, ‘You are who the Lord says you are and not what the world says you are.’”

Lott and Southerland also knew some of the women they baptized. They had them as prior inmates when they were working.

“{To} see the transition of what the Lord can do from somebody that had to have an authority in a way, and then now we get to have a different kind of rapport, a rapport of a kindness,” mentioned Lott. Southerland explained, “to just hear what they have to say to the Lord, or to somebody. But just to cry out and say ‘Lord I’m yours’ is very humbling. It’s very moving.”

Dyson also stressed the reentry process, is also a relational process. That’s why she focuses on building relationships with the inmates. She recognizes it can be a struggle for the women after they serve their time. She said helping them now sets them up for success while decreasing the chance they will commit another crime and end up behind bars.

“Re-entry is a huge part of The Jesus Infusion,” exclaimed Dyson. “When they get out, you know if you can think, some of these women have nothing left to their names except a manila folder, the clothes from a donation box, and they are released outside of that wire with an ID; ‘okay go start a new life.’ They have to have a place to go, they have to have transportation, they have to have a job, reuniting with their kids. There’s so much restoration and redemption in all of it.”

Dyson plans to open a transition property in Gilchrist County, called “Dreams to Destiny.” She wants to get 10 to 20 acres for the home.

To learn more about The Jesus Infusion, go to the thejesusinfusion.org.

