CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the hospital. (KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A video from a California neighborhood caught the moment a man was attacked by a swarm of agitated bees.

Aerial video from KCAL catches the moment an LAPD volunteer officer is swarmed by bees. In the video, the man is seen trying to swat them away from his face repeatedly, causing him to lose his balance.

He gets back up, bloodied but is eventually treated by firefighters.

“There is like a cloud of hundreds of bees over there. I said, ‘Oh boy’ … That’s why right away I put my gear on because I can see them. They’re mad as could be,” Izak Kharrazi with the bee removal company, All Valley Honey & Bee said.

LA City Fire confirmed two people including the volunteer officer were taken to the hospital after being attacked by the swarm just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Jerry Spots was outside when he said he saw a delivery driver being attacked.

“Came to the door, UPS guy was being swarmed and he started saying, you know, ‘Run bees.’ And I got hit right in the lip,” Spots said.

A bee removal company that showed up after the attack believed the bees originated from a hive near the roof of a home.

Video shows them swarming the workers trying to remove them.

“This is not normal behavior for these bees to be this angry. Want to kill you. This is not OK,” Kharrazi said.

Firefighters warned residents to stay inside and close all windows and doors as the bee removal crew sprayed the hive.

“Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them,” Kharrazi said.

Although it’s not known why the bees began to attack, professionals are using it as a reminder to residents to never try to remove a beehive on their own.

“You lock your house. Get in your house, lock your doors and call for help,” Kharrazi said.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not known.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Young boy returns to Hawthorne for the first time after burn accident
Young boy returns to Hawthorne for the first time after burn accident
Young boy returns to Hawthorne for the first time after burn accident
Gainesville leaders to host ‘Gun Violence Summit’
U.S. 301 blocked after semi-truck flips