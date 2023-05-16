Cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Gainesville.

Police say the hit-and-run crash happened near the intersection of Newberry Road and 43rd Street at around 8 p.m. Monday evening.

The bicyclist was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where they say they are in stable condition.

Eastbound lanes of Newberry Road were closed during the investigation.

