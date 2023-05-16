Gainesville City Commissioners discuss decreasing GRU budget

Gainesville City Commissioners make hard decisions over a plan to reduce GRU's budget.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are making hard choices over a plan to reduce Gainesville Regional Utilities’ budget.

GRU staff proposed cutting the utilities’ budget by 315 million dollars over the next ten years.

This is in line with demands from the joint legislative audit committee to significantly reduce the utility’s debt.

Commissioners and some residents shared concerns about the new state-run board approved by the legislature.

“So our job is to put this budget together within the constraints of what as Commissioner Willits said the joint legislative audit committee made very clear what they expect. so thats why we’re doing what we’re doing but reducing 315 million dollars worth of debt to the people of Gainesville is not a bad thing anyway,” said Harvey Ward.

The presentation included an extra three million dollars cut from the fiscal year 2024.

