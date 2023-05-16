Gainesville leaders to host ‘Gun Violence Summit’

May. 16, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Gainesville are announcing plans to hold what they call a “Gun Violence Summit” in several months.

City officials say the event will bring community members and nationally recognized experts to Gainesville to help search for solutions to rising gun violence. The announcement references the nine people killed by guns in Gainesville in 2022, and five shooting deaths already reported in 2023.

Mayor Harvey Ward and Commissioner Desmond Duncan Walker will lead the event.

The two-day forum is scheduled to take place at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center from Aug. 6 and 7.

“This is a national problem with very real local consequences, and Gainesville leaders are committed to tackling this challenge locally with responsibility, compassion and transparency,” said Ward. “Crimes connected to gun violence, including burglaries and possession of illegal firearms, are a present and growing problem in every district.”

