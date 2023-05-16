Gainesville Regional Transit System officials hold meeting to gather feedback from residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Regional Transit System officials will hold a meeting to gather feedback.

RTS officials want to hear from residents and answer questions about possible changes to bus service this fall.

They will be holding two meetings this month.

Tuesday’s meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alachua County Health Department in Alachua.

The other meeting will be held on May 24th at the RTS Administration Building in Gainesville.

