Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Kayla Unbehaun was only 9 when she was abducted in Illinois.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV/Gray News) - A girl missing for nearly six years has been found safe in North Carolina, and her non-custodial mother is in jail.

Heather Unbehaun is accused of kidnapping her daughter Kayla Unbehaun, of whom she did not have custody, from South Elgin, Illinois, on July 5, 2017, when the child was just 9 years old.

Unbehaun is being held on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

For years, Kayla’s picture has been on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. The organization even has a more recent age-progressed photo of what she would look like now, at the age of 15.

Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.

Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka, previously told a CBS station in Chicago that her mother had visitation rights every other weekend back in 2017.

After the July 4th holiday that year, his daughter never returned from a camping trip.

Her father shared a statement that he is overjoyed that Kayla is home safe and thanked everyone who helped make it possible.

He also asked for privacy as they get to know each other again.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
Egg prices are going down
RTS officials want to hear from residents and answer questions about possible changes to bus...
Gainesville Regional Transit System officials hold meeting to gather feedback from residents