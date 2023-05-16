Gov. DeSantis signs legislation strengthening amusement park safety standards

Legislation seeking to bolster the safety of amusement-park rides in Florida was recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, following the death of Tyre Sampson.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Legislation seeking to bolster the safety of amusement-park rides in Florida was recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The amusement-park bill is named after Tyre Sampson, 14, who was killed when he fell from a ride last year in Orlando. Under the measure, several new safety standards for rides will be required.

They include more extensive training for employees, increased maintenance and inspections, reporting of major modifications to rides and better signage relating to rider qualifications.

State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis sponsored the bill.

“Increased safety practices on the rides here in Florida is good for business, good for tourism, and good for Floridians”, said Rep. Davis.

The measure will take effect on July 1st.

