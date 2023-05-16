Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ocklawaha triple murder, charged as adults

Marion County Jail booking photos of Robert Robinson, 17, Christopher Atkins, 12, and Tahj Brewton, 16, (left to right) all charged with first-degree murder(MCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday three suspects will be charged as adults for murdering three teenagers in Ocklawaha.

A grand jury indicted Robert Robinson, 17, Tahj Brewton, 16, and Christopher Atkins, 12, in connection to the murders of Michael Hodo Jr., 17, Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.

The victims’ bodies were found between March 30 and April 1 at various locations in Ocklawaha. Investigators say the six teenagers knew each other and were together on the night of March 30.

Silvernail was shot in the head and left near a dumpster. Deputies found her first, still alive, and rushed her to the hospital where she died.

Hodo was found dead the next morning along the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Quarles was placed in the trunk of Silvernail’s stolen car and shot. The car was then driven into a pond.

Robinson and Brewton were indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and Atkins was indicted on one count of first-degree murder. They also face various robbery, theft, and evidence tampering charges.

All three are being held on no bond at the Marion County Jail.

