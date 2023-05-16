Hit-and-run crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Gainesville.

Police say the hit-and-run crash happened near the intersection of Newberry Road and 43rd Street at around 8 o’clock in the evening of May 15th.

The bicyclist was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where they say they are in stable condition.

Eastbound lanes of Newberry Road were closed during the investigation.

