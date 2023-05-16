Lake City City Council members vote to pay consulting firm to appraise airport property leased by HAECO
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After signing a contentious lease was signed with a private company over airport property, the Lake City City Council wants to know how much the property is worth.
Council members voted without comment Monday night to pay a consulting firm up to $32,000 to appraise airport property for fair market rent of the location leased by HAECO.
After weeks of negotiations, in January, Lake City signed a 20 year agreement to renew HAECO’s lease of the property at the airport.
