Lake City City Council members vote to pay consulting firm to appraise airport property leased by HAECO

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After signing a contentious lease was signed with a private company over airport property, the Lake City City Council wants to know how much the property is worth.

Council members voted without comment Monday night to pay a consulting firm up to $32,000 to appraise airport property for fair market rent of the location leased by HAECO.

After weeks of negotiations, in January, Lake City signed a 20 year agreement to renew HAECO’s lease of the property at the airport.

