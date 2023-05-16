Lanes on U.S. 301 reopen after semi-truck flips

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck crash on a major roadway near the Alachua Bradford county line.

According to the Bradford County Fire Rescue, northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 301 were blocked by an overturned semi-truck for several hours.

The driver of the big rig told Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies that the rear tire blew out, causing her to overcorrect. The truck then flipped onto its side.

The driver was not seriously hurt in the wreck.

“We’ve had a bunch of bad fatalities, specifically the Bradford and Alachua line just to recall a couple over the years, semi’s versus vehicles fatalities of that nature in this area,” said Jacob Swaggerty of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Hwy 301 traffics backs up after semi flips (WCJB)

