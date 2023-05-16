Man in Summerfield arrested after throwing nails and waving a sword at his neighbor

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County resident was accused of throwing nails and waving a sword at his neighbor.

Deputies responded to a disturbance along Southeast 143rd place in Summerfield Monday.

They say Chance McCowan, 19, threw nails while his neighbor was mowing the yard, leading to an argument.

McCowan then went inside his house and came back swinging a sword.

McCowan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

