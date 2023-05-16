Marion County detention deputy arrested for smuggling contraband into jail

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own after a detention deputy snuck contraband into the jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say Xavier Taylor, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a month-long investigation of phones, cigarettes, and lighters found in the jail.

Investigators say they found evidence Taylor was conspiring with an inmate to introduce contraband into the jail. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the other members of the conspiracy.

Taylor was charged on two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, two counts of introduction of contraband (cellular device) into a detention facility, one count of criminal conspiracy (felony), one count of criminal conspiracy (misdemeanor), and one count of introduction of contraband (tobacco) into a detention facility.

TRENDING: Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ocklawaha triple murder, charged as adults

“The presence of contraband is a major problem at jails and prisons throughout this country. It endangers inmates and it endangers those who work inside,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “While I am saddened that one of my employees would conspire with an inmate to introduce contraband into the jail, I am proud of my investigators and detention staff who helped bring this case to a close. The high standards that this job demands will not change. When one of my employees violates that standard, I will absolutely hold them accountable. Mr. Taylor will now be housed in the same area of the jail that he was once tasked with guarding.”

