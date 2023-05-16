Overturned Semi causes backups on Highway 301 in Bradford County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Northbound Highway 301 traffic was slow going this morning in Bradford County near Hampton after a semi flipped over.

The driver of the big rig said the rear tire blew out, causing her to overcorrect and thats when the truck flipped onto its side.

When the semi flipped onto its side. Northbound lanes were closed for about 2 hours this morning, traffic was backed up on both sides, especially northbound lanes near Hampton.

No on including the driver was injured.

“we’ve had a bunch of bad fatalities, specifically the Bradford and Alachua line just to recall a couple over the years, semi’s versus vehicles fatalities of that nature in this area”, said Jacob Swaggerty of the Bradford County Sheriffs Office.

Both lanes of Highway 301 have since re-opened.

