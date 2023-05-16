Tech Tuesday: Start-up Companies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I’m back with Karl LaPan, and today he’s going to be giving us five tips for startup companies. Karl, thanks so much for being back on the show. Great to be here with you. So what do you do here at UF Innovate and why are you so passionate on helping startup companies? Yeah, I’m the director of UF Innovate Accelerate, and we work with startup and emerging growth companies, and we accelerate their growth and development and increase their likelihood of success. So hopefully we give them a little leg up on the odds of being a startup success.

Recently you came up with five tips for startups. Explain one of them. Yeah, I think cash is still king. When you think about startup companies, liquidity is still a big issue, and as we come into some of these economic uncertain times, being conscious of how much money you have and how much runway you have to be able to get your startup off the ground is going to be really important. And why do startups need to set triggers to avoid paralysis?

Early stage companies often have decision making issues, and they’re uncertain whether to be investing or conserving cash. And so it’s important to set some milestones and goals, and as you achieve them, then you re-look at some of the decisions you need to make. Why would you recommend for startups to surround themselves with trusted partners?

Some of the best advice I’ve received is you should already surround yourself with people who make you better, so people that have awareness, insights, knowledge, access to connections, and those people can help you navigate the uncertainty and manage some of the risks that you might be experiencing as a startup. So having those people in your life and involved in your business is really essential to success. What’s a common mistake startups usually do and how can they avoid it? One of the biggest mistakes we see is that they skip over product market fit. They don’t do the customer discovery and validation to show that there really is a need for the solution that they have to offer. Many, many startups short circuit that step, and they don’t do a sufficient job of proving out the need and validating the need for their product or service. And how can these startups benefit from your five tips?

I think being aware of the things that can impact your success allows you to better navigate uncertainty, and I think with these steps, it gives you some guardrails in which to operate your business and hopefully more successfully navigate some of the uncertainties that we’re seeing in the market right now. And for those who are interested in learning more about these resources, where can they go? Yeah, the best thing is to come visit us at the Hub or at Sid Martin. You can also find us within the UF Innovate website as well. Well, Karl, thanks so much again for just joining us. Thanks for having me.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Sustainable Landfill Solutions

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.