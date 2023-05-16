Union County animal shelter pauses intakes due to overcrowding

If these animals do not find homes, up to six dogs may be euthanized in the next two days.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County animal shelter is shutting down animal intake while they are overcapacity.

Animal control officials say that three dogs were surrendered Tuesday bringing their population over capacity for animals.

They also say if these animals do not find homes, up to six dogs may be euthanized in the next two days.

Staff posted several pictures of adoptable dogs on their Facebook page.

They are open from 9 am to 4 pm

TRENDING: Cyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Lanes on U.S. 301 reopen after semi-truck flips
Marion County Jail booking photos of Robert Robinson, 17, Christopher Atkins, 12, and Tahj...
Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ocklawaha triple murder, charged as adults
County officials believe the tax will bring in about $12 million per year through increased...
Alachua county anticipating massive financial impact from soon to be complete sportsplex
Tech Tuesday: Start-up Companies
Tech Tuesday: Start-up Companies