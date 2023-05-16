Union County animal shelter pauses intakes due to overcrowding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County animal shelter is shutting down animal intake while they are overcapacity.

Animal control officials say that three dogs were surrendered Tuesday bringing their population over capacity for animals.

They also say if these animals do not find homes, up to six dogs may be euthanized in the next two days.

Staff posted several pictures of adoptable dogs on their Facebook page.

They are open from 9 am to 4 pm

