U.S. 301 blocked after semi-truck flips

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck crash on a major roadway near the Alachua Bradford county line.

According to the Bradford County Fire Rescue, northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 301 were blocked by an overturned semi-truck.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

