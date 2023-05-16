U.S. 301 blocked after semi-truck flips
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck crash on a major roadway near the Alachua Bradford county line.
According to the Bradford County Fire Rescue, northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 301 were blocked by an overturned semi-truck.
This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.
