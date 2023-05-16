U.S. 301 blocked after semi-truck flips

Wrecked semi-truck blocks US HWY 301
Wrecked semi-truck blocks US HWY 301(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck crash on a major roadway near the Alachua Bradford county line.

According to the Bradford County Fire Rescue, northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 301 were blocked by an overturned semi-truck.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

TRENDING: Cyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Bicycle crash (GFX)
Cyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Gainesville
RTS officials want to hear from residents and answer questions about possible changes to bus...
Gainesville Regional Transit System officials hold meeting to gather feedback from residents
Council members voted without comment Monday night to pay a consulting firm up to $32,000 to...
Lake City City Council members vote to pay consulting firm to appraise airport property leased by HAECO
Deputies responded to a disturbance along Southeast 143rd place in Summerfield Monday.
Man in Summerfield arrested after throwing nails and waving a sword at his neighbor