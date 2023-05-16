‘We heard sirens’: Neighbors react to arrest in connection to fatal shooting in Marion Oaks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A quiet Marion oaks neighborhood was suddenly filled with law enforcement on Friday night.

On Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Ehren Volcy for fatally shooting 19-year-old Deshawn Ballestero. Deputies said on Friday night Ballestero was changing a tire outside his home, when shots were fired.

“I saw the police tape, saw the cops, people were crying, outside hugging, I’d figure oh man it actually was guns,” shared resident Jared Fletcher.

Volcy was with a minor who was also detained. Investigators said the two were driving around Marion Oaks boulevard on Friday. Officials concluded Volcy drove to Ballestero’s home and shot him.

“We’re trying to stay safe in our home, especially since we have young daughters,” shared resident Eddie Morales-Diaz. “They could’ve been at risk at the time of the incident. We were actually walking around the neighborhood just minutes before the shooting.”

Witnesses gave deputies a photo of the grey Honda they saw speed right through the area after the shooting. Then, a separate deputy pulled over a vehicle that matched the description and arrested Volcy.

“I’m really, really mad because my kids play with the kids down there which were on the same street,” shared Fletcher. “A straight bullet could’ve hit them.”

At this time deputies believe the shooting may be in relation to another one that happened in Gainesville last week and are investigating the motives.

“For us we’re still digging into that and we’re still looking for others that may be involved in this case,” stated Lt. Paul Bloom, MCSO spokesperson. “We think that there may be more than just one person so we wanna find out as many details as we can.”

Volcy is facing a second degree murder charge and is being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

