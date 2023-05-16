Young boy returns to Hawthorne for the first time after burn accident

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After spending five months at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Texas, 6-year-old Nathan Scott is visiting home for the first time.

“Every time he goes into a store here he is a little celebrity,” said Nathan’s mom, Katelyn Scott. “Everyone knows who he is and what’s going on. It is really encouraging,”

Katelyn said his recovery is exceeding their expectations.

All of his wounds are closed and he is now working on building endurance.

“We are still asking for everyone to pray. He still has a long road ahead and several more years of recovery. It is really something he will deal with forever. So just learning to do everything he has ever done every, kid wants to go out and play but he is still very limited” said Katelyn.

Katelyn has been with Nathan in Texas throughout the entire five months, his father and 4 siblings have made routine trips to see him.

He is back in Hawthorne for the week and will then return to Texas.

Katelyn said his personality is keeping them all strong. “He is still very busy and hyper. I think that has helped him in the process. It has gotten him a lot further than we expected him to at this point, we thought it would be a lot longer before we could come back to visit”

Employees at the Hawthorne Café hosted Nathan and they still have a corner set up to support his family.

“The community has rallied together to make sure he gets the things he needs and to get him back healthy,” said the owner of the cafe, Tim Thorick. “Obviously he is healthy enough to come home and visit for a week and we hope to have him back permanently here soon.”

Katelyn said she is hoping to be home for good in the next month or two.

They have already set up appointments with Shands burn clinic and hope to collaborate with local fire departments to bring awareness and support to others like Nathan.

