14-year-old arrested after shooting dog with BB gun and posting video online

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old Marion County teen was arrested Tuesday for shooting his dog with a BB gun and posting video of the incident on Snapchat.

Investigators received anonymous complaints that the teen recorded himself shooting his family dog with a BB gun. On Monday, Marion County deputies made contact with the 14-year-old.

Detectives found two BBs embedded under the dog’s skin.

Deputies interviewed the teen, who admitted that he shot his dog and posted the video.

The 14-year-old was arrested for animal cruelty and taken to the Marion County Jail, then released to his father.

The dog was taken to a nearby pet hospital.

