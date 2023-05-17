ACFR to take control of Micanopy’s fire department

By the end of the year, officials at the Alachua County Fire Rescue will have taken over the...
By the end of the year, officials at the Alachua County Fire Rescue will have taken over the town of Micanopy’s fire department.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A town in North Central Florida is losing control of its fire department, but the county offered to help.

By the end of the year, officials at the Alachua County Fire Rescue will have taken over the town of Micanopy’s fire department. This starts on October 1, 2023.

The fire chief said he discussed the transition with Micanopy town leaders for months.

“With budgets being what they are, with training requirements being what they are, it’s really getting harder and harder for small rural cities to be able to support a fire department,” said Chief Harold Theus.

The mayor of Micanopy said the transition will benefit the community.

“This will be an opportunity for us to actually join the fire assessment with the county and add additional funding through tax dollars, so overall this will actually cost the citizens less than it currently cost them for us to maintain the fire department on our own,” said Mayor Jiana Williams.

Theus said he plans to invest in new equipment for the Micanopy station, plus add a temporary station towards Camp Cuscowilla to improve response times.

Last August, four Micanopy firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming managers altered their time sheets to cut their overtime pay. It is unclear if the lawsuit will last once ACFR takes control.

“The majority of our firemen are part-time workers,” said Williams. “Being able to partner with the county, this would enable us to have a more full-time staff.”

People in Micanopy said if the takeover was needed, then it was inevitable.

“The county took over because they got to have fire protection here, otherwise the residents will probably have to pay more for insurance and those things,” said Jim Thomas.

It will cost Micanopy 135-thousand dollars over seven years for fire services, which matches current costs out of their general revenue tax dollars.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Lake City police searching for man who smashed tax collector’s office windows with hammer
14-year-old arrested after shooting dog with BB gun and posting video online
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College Timberwolves to play at Mercedez Benz Stadium
Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill that prohibits schools from funding any programs that...
Critics and supporters speak on bill targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs