ACFR to take control of Micanopy’s fire department

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A town in North Central Florida is losing control of its fire department, but the county offered to help.

By the end of the year, officials at the Alachua County Fire Rescue will have taken over the town of Micanopy’s fire department. This starts on October 1, 2023.

The fire chief said he discussed the transition with Micanopy town leaders for months.

“With budgets being what they are, with training requirements being what they are, it’s really getting harder and harder for small rural cities to be able to support a fire department,” said Chief Harold Theus.

The mayor of Micanopy said the transition will benefit the community.

“This will be an opportunity for us to actually join the fire assessment with the county and add additional funding through tax dollars, so overall this will actually cost the citizens less than it currently cost them for us to maintain the fire department on our own,” said Mayor Jiana Williams.

Theus said he plans to invest in new equipment for the Micanopy station, plus add a temporary station towards Camp Cuscowilla to improve response times.

Last August, four Micanopy firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming managers altered their time sheets to cut their overtime pay. It is unclear if the lawsuit will last once ACFR takes control.

“The majority of our firemen are part-time workers,” said Williams. “Being able to partner with the county, this would enable us to have a more full-time staff.”

People in Micanopy said if the takeover was needed, then it was inevitable.

“The county took over because they got to have fire protection here, otherwise the residents will probably have to pay more for insurance and those things,” said Jim Thomas.

It will cost Micanopy 135-thousand dollars over seven years for fire services, which matches current costs out of their general revenue tax dollars.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.