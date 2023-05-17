Biden ‘confident’ there will be no US debt default

Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase. (CNN, POOL, THE WHITE HOUSE, @POTUS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive as he prepared to leave for a global summit in Japan.

“I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.”

Biden’s remarks came just before he departed Washington for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and one day after he convened a second Oval Office meeting with congressional leaders to determine how to avert debt default.

The president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tasked a handful of negotiators to try and close out a final deal, with negotiations beginning late Tuesday. Those people include Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young for the administration, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a close McCarthy ally, for the Republicans.

“I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default,” McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday. “The problem is, the timeline is very short.”

Negotiators have been scrambling to strike an agreement that would unlock a path forward for raising the debt limit by June 1, which is when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could begin defaulting on its obligations and trigger financial chaos.

The national debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending; it would only allow for borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Marion County Jail booking photo for Randal Johnson, 58, charged with aggravated assault
Marion County man tries to run woman over, lands in ditch
FILE - Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. went up slightly in 2022 after two big leaps during the...
US drug overdose deaths slightly increased in 2022, CDC says
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
Prince Harry, Meghan say they were involved in car chase by ‘aggressive’ paparazzi