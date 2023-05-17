Candidate Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Special Election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North central Florida has a new state representative.

Republican Ryan Chamberlin defeated write-in candidate Robert Fox in the special election to replace Joe Harding.

Chamberlin won the February primary.

Which was closed to democrats and independents when Fox filed his write-in candidacy.

While most considered Tuesday’s outcome a foregone conclusion, the turnout was about 6.5%.

