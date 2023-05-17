Candidate Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Special Election
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North central Florida has a new state representative.
Republican Ryan Chamberlin defeated write-in candidate Robert Fox in the special election to replace Joe Harding.
Chamberlin won the February primary.
Which was closed to democrats and independents when Fox filed his write-in candidacy.
While most considered Tuesday’s outcome a foregone conclusion, the turnout was about 6.5%.
TRENDING: Union County animal shelter pauses intakes due to overcrowding
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.