Candidate Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Special Election

While most considered Tuesday's outcome a foregone conclusion, the turnout was about 6.5%
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North central Florida has a new state representative.

Republican Ryan Chamberlin defeated write-in candidate Robert Fox in the special election to replace Joe Harding.

Chamberlin won the February primary.

Which was closed to democrats and independents when Fox filed his write-in candidacy.

While most considered Tuesday’s outcome a foregone conclusion, the turnout was about 6.5%.

