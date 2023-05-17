Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College Timberwolves to play at Mercedez Benz Stadium

The Timberwolves will play at the Mercedes Benz Stadium
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gateway College Timberwolves are headed to Atlanta for their first national championship.

It’s the team’s first season of flag football, and on Thursday, they’ll be playing at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Florida Gateway College officials say the program has come together nicely.

“This is the very first year for a flag football program,” said Anthony Cardenas, an official from Florida Gateway College.

“So, we are the first NJCAA school to actually have a program in the state of Florida so we are really excited about that. We brought on an incredible Coach, Ricky Hufty, and from the first day he just started out recruiting, put together an incredible first year, a first class and we have had a tremendous year.”

Florida Gateway College is the first National Junior College Athletic Association school to have a program in Florida.

They’re now one win away from being national champs.

