Crash in Gainesville leaves a motorcyclist in the hospital with life threatening injuries

GPD officers responded to the area of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Gainesville.

GPD officers responded to the area of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night.

They received calls about a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

