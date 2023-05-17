Crash in Gainesville leaves a motorcyclist in the hospital with life threatening injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Gainesville.

GPD officers responded to the area of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night.

They received calls about a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

