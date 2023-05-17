Crews battle 3,000-acre fire in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Forest Service fought a nearly 3,000-acre fire near the Ocala National Forest on Tuesday.

According to forest service officials, the fire was 57 percent contained and did not grow over the last 24 hours. The fire was mostly smoldering near the fire perimeter.

Crews including 1 hand crew, 5 engines, 2 dozers, and 4 helicopters worked to protect residential properties in the Juniper Springs, Pat’s Island, Sweetwater Cabin, Juniper Wayside, and Silver Glen areas.

Closures are in effect for the Juniper Prairie Wilderness including the Florida National Scenic Trail between SR40 and National Forest System Road (NFS)50. National Forest System Roads (NFS) 33 between State Road 40 and NFS 50; NFS 46 from NFS 33 to State Road 19; and NFS 50 from NFS 33 to State Road 19 are closed.

A detour was put in place for the closure of State Road 19. Northbound drivers will go west on State Road 40 to north County Road 314 A to north on County Road 314 to State Road 19. Southbound drivers will go south on County Road 314 to south County Road 314A to eastbound State Road 40 to State Road 19.

Campgrounds remain open. Florida Highway Patrol warns drivers of smoke conditions in the area.

State Road 19 detour map (FHP)

